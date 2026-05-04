Richmond updates hurricane season safety and emergency response plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond leaders discussed updates to the city's emergency response plan as we near the start of hurricane season.

Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald highlighted the integrated preparedness plan and the new multi-agency coordination center, which coordinated efforts during winter storms.

"Overall the goal of the Avula administration is to ensure residents are prepared for emergencies, they understand the everyday public safety risks that impact our community, and we provide the confidence that your local government is continuously taking the necessary steps to make sure that we keep you safe year-round. That's our goal, and that's what we're focused on," Donald said. "We use the saying, I'm an old country boy, if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready."

Emergency Communications Director Stephen Willoughby stressed the importance of having a family emergency plan.

"Even though Richmond is not on the coast, we know from experience that hurricanes and tropical storms can bring dangerous flooding, downed trees and power outages and disruptions to essential services," Willoughby said. "Every household should take time this month to review and update their emergency plans. Know how you will communicate with family members if phone service is disrupted, identify a safe place in your home to shelter from high winds, consider the need of older adults, young children, pets and neighbors who may need extra support. One of the most important steps Richmond residents can take is to ensure that you have enough supplies to be self-sufficient for 72 hours following a major storm."

That includes: one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, required medications and medical equipment, supplies for infants, pets and household members with functional or access needs.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Siegel advised on river safety and fire prevention, Public Utilities Director Scott Morris detailed stormwater preparation and utility response, and Public Works Director Bobby Vincent outlined road closure and debris management strategies.

Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Director Tiffany Ford emphasized extreme heat preparedness, including cooling centers and homeless support.

"When temperatures reach 92 degrees or above for two or more consecutive hours, the Salvation Army inclement weather shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway will open as a cooling center, offering a safe, air-conditioned environment with water, refreshments and staff support until the temperature has reverted to below 92 degrees," Ford said. "During those same conditions, additional cooling centers will include the Community Resource and Training Center, the Southside Community Service Center and Richmond public libraries, which provide air conditioned spaces and hydration during regular business hours."

She also asked anyone who knows someone experiencing homelessness to call the homeless connection line at 804-972-0813.

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