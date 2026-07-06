Driver who crashed into shed in Richmond neighborhood was shot, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver who crashed into a shed on Richmond's Southside on Sunday afternoon was shot, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 700 block of E. 16th Street in the Manchester neighborhood after reports of a car crash just before 5 p.m., Richmond Police officials said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot while driving and then crashed into a shed.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport 804-646-4494 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.