RICHMOND, Va. — A driver has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run on Semmes Avenue in January of this year.

Kelvin Carr-Russell was convicted in the death of 26-year-old Kristin Tolbert.

Carr-Russel was sentenced to 10 years with six suspended for involuntary manslaughter and 10 years with 10 suspended for hit and run, leaving him with an active sentence of four years.

Tolbert was kileld while walking her dog just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 3. She was just a block away from her Manchester apartment.

Watch: Community demands Semmes Avenue safety changes after woman killed

Community demands Semmes Avenue safety changes after woman killed: 'Such a tragedy"

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