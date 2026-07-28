Reports of discolored water in Richmond tied to water main repair, not quality issues, DPU says

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Utilities is responding to reports of discolored water in the city, saying the issue stems from returning a broken water main back to service — not a water quality problem.

"DPU is aware of reports of discolored water," the department said on social media Monday night. "This is likely due to returning the 36 inch water main back to service after isolating it over the July 4 weekend and not a water quality issue."

A short time later, the DPU said hydrant flushing to remove remaining sedimentation was completed.

"Customers still experiencing discolored water should flush their plumbing through their cold-water faucet," the post reads. "If after several minutes the issue is not resolved, customers can report it to DPU at 804-646-4646."

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