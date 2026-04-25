Richmond officials seek suspect after dog shot in the face: 'No one can believe he’s still alive'

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the face in a Richmond neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control said the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on April 22, when a gunshot was reported on the 1300 block of Coalter Street. That is in the Mosby Court public housing neighborhood in the city's East End.

Officers with Richmond Police recovered the dog from the scene and transported him to an emergency animal hospital.

The bullet ripped through the dog's nasal cavity, mouth and throat. It then bumped his lungs and heart before stopping in his chest, according to officials.

The animal, now named by shelter workers Lucky Ducky, survived and is recovering in the hospital. Forensics teams are analyzing the bullet recovered from his chest.

"No one can believe he’s still alive," shelter officials wrote. "A HUGE thank you to Richmond Police Department for their quick response and transport and for their ongoing support."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RACC at 804-646-5573 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers. Donations for Lucky Ducky's care can be made through the RACC Foundation website.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.