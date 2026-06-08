Recognize this pup? Richmond Animal Care and Control asking for tips after dog found in mailbox

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for tips after a dog was left in a carrier inside a mailbox last week.

The terrier mix, now named Mail Order Bride, was found Friday morning inside a resident's mailbox in the Southside. An approximate address could not be provided.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact RACC at 804-646-5573.

"We would love to talk with her owner," a social media post from the shelter says.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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