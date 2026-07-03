Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
37  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Actions

Dog adopted weeks after being found in Richmond mailbox: 'We love her'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 3, 2026
taylor thumbnails - 2026-07-03T145215.952.png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A dog found in a South Richmond mailbox last month has a new name and a new home.

The terrier mix, named Mail Order Bride by Richmond Animal Care and Control after she was found on June 5, was adopted in late June. She now goes by Brownie.

Brownie had her first appointment with a groomer this week.

"She's a good baby. And we love her," new owner Jamie Moore told CBS 6.

taylor thumbnails - 2026-07-03T145215.952.png

Congratulations on your forever home, Brownie! Email your well wishes to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA