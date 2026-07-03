Dog adopted weeks after being found in Richmond mailbox: 'We love her'

RICHMOND, Va. — A dog found in a South Richmond mailbox last month has a new name and a new home.

The terrier mix, named Mail Order Bride by Richmond Animal Care and Control after she was found on June 5, was adopted in late June. She now goes by Brownie.

Brownie had her first appointment with a groomer this week.

"She's a good baby. And we love her," new owner Jamie Moore told CBS 6.

WTVR courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Moore family

Congratulations on your forever home, Brownie! Email your well wishes to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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