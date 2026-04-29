Some domestic violence makes the news, most does not. Denim Day raises awareness.

RICHMOND, Va. — For many, wearing denim is little more than a fashion statement. But on the final Wednesday in April, known as Denim Day, it means much more.

"We stand in solidarity with victims today," Alexandria Wall, the senior director of operations for Safe Harbor, said.

Safe Harbor provides support for victims of human trafficking and abuse.

Wall said the day helps raise awareness for the different forms domestic violence can take.

"It doesn’t matter what I’m wearing, my tight jeans do not give you permission to sexually assault me," Wall said.

Denim Day was created in response to an Italian Supreme Court ruling against a rape victim more than 25 years ago.

"They said that the victim’s jeans were too tight, inferring that she would have to help take them off, meaning she was consenting, which we know does not mean that is consent. And the next day the females in the Italian parliament came with jeans on to stand in solidarity," Wall said.

"No one deserves to be abused... physically, emotionally, sexually," Wall said.

In the past two weeks, there have been prominent cases of deadly domestic violence in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Fairfax County.

Wall said these occurrences are not rare and can happen every day, making it important to recognize red flags.

"Abusers will start to isolate their victims from people that love and care about them so that maybe you don’t see or have those red flags go off… and they’ll start to control them; maybe they can’t go out as much anymore, controlling the money, controlling who they talk to. And that’s just kind of how it starts," Wall said.

Local data highlights the frequency of these incidents.

In Chesterfield County, there have been nearly 480 instances of domestic violence related to domestic assault and similar offenses through March 2026.

In Richmond, there have been 256 instances through March 2026, along with 56 instances of domestic violence related to aggravated assault.

In Henrico County, there have been 810 instances of domestic violence related to domestic assault and similar offenses through April 2026.

Ultimately, Wall hopes the added awareness will lead those who are suffering in silence to seek help.

"I’m in the helping phase. I’m in the phase in their life where I can help them rebuild that life, and that hope is very, very powerful," Wall said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, you can call Safe Harbor at 804-500-2755 or the statewide sexual and domestic violence hotline at 1-800-833-8238.

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