Richmond CSX derailment cleanup complete; Capital Trail section remains closed

RICHMOND, Va. — Cleanup efforts are complete after a CSX train partially derailed and sent three freight cars into a Richmond canal earlier this month, the City of Richmond announced Tuesday.

The site transitioned to restoration work as of Tuesday, July 14.

The derailment happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3, near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets in Shockoe Bottom. Three cars carrying corn plunged into the canal from an elevated trestle. Two additional cars and two distributed power units also derailed but remained on the tracks

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials spilled, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Richmond Dock Street, Capital Trail closed as CSX work to stabilize derailed train cars WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

All three derailed railcars were removed from the canal on Saturday, July 11. Passenger and freight rail service resumed July 5, and all track and bridge repairs were completed July 8. Dock Street from 18th Street to 22nd Street has also reopened.

The Capital Trail remains closed from 18th Street to Pear Street, from Mile Marker 51.2 to Mile Marker 51.7. People walking, biking, or rolling should avoid the area and use E. Cary Street as an alternate route. Access to all parking decks and parking lots remains open.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, CSX officials said.

When asked whether potential track buckles may have played a role — an Extreme Heat Warning was in effect for Central Virginia with triple-digit temperatures around the time of the derailment — officials said it "would be premature to speculate on a potential cause" until the investigation is finished.

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