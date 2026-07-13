CSX crews remove grain, pull cars from Richmond canal after Shockoe Bottom derailment

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a week after a CSX train partially derailed and sent three freight cars into a Richmond canal, crews have removed the cars from the water and are continuing cleanup efforts at the site.

Video from Sunday shows crews vacuuming up grain from beneath the tracks as part of the ongoing recovery operation.

CSX officials confirmed the three rail cars were removed from the canal on Saturday. Photos posted to social media captured the process of a crane lifting the massive metal cars from the water.

"Crews will remain on site to continue cleanup and remove equipment, and the work is being carried out with a continued focus on the safety of onsite personnel and the surrounding community," a spokesperson for the Jacksonville, Florida-based freight railroad said Sunday.

The derailment happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3, near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets in Shockoe Bottom. Three cars carrying corn plunged into the canal from an elevated trestle. Two additional cars and two distributed power units also derailed but remained on the tracks.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials spilled, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, CSX officials said.

When asked whether potential track buckles may have played a role — an Extreme Heat Warning was in effect for Central Virginia with triple-digit temperatures around the time of the derailment — officials said it "would be premature to speculate on a potential cause" until the investigation is finished.

Ian Noll, who lives in Shockoe Bottom, said he was walking his dog when the derailment happened just steps from his front door.

"As I walked out of the apartment, I heard a loud bang," Noll said. "I looked left and I saw the train cars falling through the air into the canal."

Noll said the force of the impact sent water surging from the canal.

"The water came up about almost halfway up the hill of 21st from Dock Street from all the train cars hitting the water," Noll said.

Despite the dramatic scene, Noll said the outcome could have been far worse.

"Luckily it was corn," Noll said. "Could have been a lot worse for sure ... thank God nobody was hurt or anything like that, but it was impressive to see."