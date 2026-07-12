CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield residents will get their first opportunity to hear directly from Google representatives this week about the company's planned data centers in the community — and many say transparency is at the top of their list of concerns.

"We need to get a really good understanding of why the decisions were made to put so many data centers in Virginia. That we've become a data center capital of the world blows my mind," Margaret Murphy said.

Google is planning to build 3 data center campuses in Chesterfield County:



Project Peanut — a 300-acre property off Bermuda Hundred Road

Project Loch — a 350-acre data center campus near Watkins Centre South, adjacent to Route 288

Project Skye — an 880-acre site in Upper Magnolia Green

Residents Mike Uzel and Margaret Murphy said they have been raising concerns for months and are urging their neighbors to show up to this week's meetings.

"Transparency is really an important thing with both the county and Google," Uzel said.

Murphy echoed that sentiment.

"It's our county, our electric grid, our water supply, and our futures. I think the residents of Chesterfield are entitled to some transparency," Murphy said.

Uzel said the proximity of the proposed campuses to residential areas is a major concern.

"Big concern on where these data centers are going near residential areas. Concerns about noise, usage of water, where is the wastewater going?" Uzel said.

Murphy raised additional concerns about the broader infrastructure impact.

"The electricity is also a concern. How much more transmission lines they are going to need? Jobs — many jobs will be used initially to construct the data centers, but once they are constructed, the number of jobs is going to be very minimal," Murphy said.

Chesterfield neighbors get first chance to question Google about planned data centers

Both residents said a strong turnout at this week's meetings would send a message.

"Any large group there will be a sign there's concerns and that's what we want Google to hear and that's what we want the county to hear," Uzel said.

The open-house meetings on Wednesday and Thursday will allow residents to review project plans, learn more about infrastructure initiatives and ask questions directly to experts and representatives.

The open-house-style meetings will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Wednesday, July 15 at Hamel Hall, Room H109, on the Midlothian campus of Brightpoint Community College, 800 Charter Colony Parkway Hall.

Thursday, July 16 at Cosby High School, 14300 Fox Club Parkway.

WATCH: Virginians rally at Capitol over data center expansion concerns

Virginians rally at Capitol over data center expansion concerns

The Chesterfield meetings come as opposition to data center expansion is growing across Virginia. Last Saturday, dozens of concerned Virginians rallied at the Capitol Bell Tower in Richmond, demanding state lawmakers put an immediate pause on all data center permitting until stronger regulations are in place.

Sarah Ahmed of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters issued a direct warning to lawmakers at the rally.

"If you won't pass the guard rails we need, then you must put an immediate pause on all state data center permitting and until then, we are watching and we are organizing," Ahmed said.

Activists at the rally also raised water resource concerns similar to those voiced by Chesterfield residents. Kathryn Hatam, representing Botetourt County, said FOIA records revealed a proposed Google Data Center there could consume 11 to 12 million gallons of water per day — far more than the one to two million gallons initially projected.

Jennifer Corpus, a Hanover County activist who helped mobilize residents against multiple data center proposals in her county, said community organizing can make a difference.

"If you cannot look your constituents in the eye and tell us where you stand on data centers, then do not expect your constituents to stand with you," Corpus said.

Virginia is currently home to 736 data centers that are either active or under construction, according to demonstrators at last Saturday's rally.