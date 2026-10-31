Crews battle fire at West Broad Street building with businesses and apartments in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are continuing to fight a fire that broke out at a building that reportedly houses both businesses and apartments in downtown Richmond on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a building in the 100 block of West Broad Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to online emergency communications logs.

SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crews battle flames at downtown building overnight

SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crews battle flames at downtown building overnight

Fire officials confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that crews are still working throughout the building to bring the flames under control.

There is no word on any potential injuries at this time.

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