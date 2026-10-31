Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Crews battle fire at West Broad Street building with businesses and apartments in Richmond

Crews continue battling fire at West Broad street building in Richmond
Crews battle fire at West Broad Street building with businesses and apartments in Richmond
SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crews battle flames at downtown building overnight
Posted
and last updated
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are continuing to fight a fire that broke out at a building that reportedly houses both businesses and apartments in downtown Richmond on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a building in the 100 block of West Broad Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to online emergency communications logs.

SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crews battle flames at downtown building overnight

SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crews battle flames at downtown building overnight

Fire officials confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that crews are still working throughout the building to bring the flames under control.

There is no word on any potential injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA