I-95 crash injures VDOT worker, two others near Lombardy Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash on Interstate 95 injured a Virginia Department of Transportation safety service patrol worker and two other people Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 northbound near the Lombardy Street overpass at mile marker 77 at approximately 5:08 a.m.

As troopers and emergency personnel were on scene establishing a left-lane closure, a northbound vehicle struck a VDOT safety service patrol vehicle.

The safety service patrol worker and two occupants of the striking vehicle were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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