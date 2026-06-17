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I-95 crash injures VDOT worker, two others near Lombardy Street in Richmond

A VDOT safety service patrol worker and two others were hospitalized after a crash on I-95 northbound near Richmond Wednesday morning.
I-95 crash injures VDOT worker, two others near Lombardy Street in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — A crash on Interstate 95 injured a Virginia Department of Transportation safety service patrol worker and two other people Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 northbound near the Lombardy Street overpass at mile marker 77 at approximately 5:08 a.m.

As troopers and emergency personnel were on scene establishing a left-lane closure, a northbound vehicle struck a VDOT safety service patrol vehicle.

The safety service patrol worker and two occupants of the striking vehicle were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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