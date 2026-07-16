CoStar adds AI-powered public art to Richmond skyline in celebration of downtown campus expansion

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond skyline just got a lot brighter.

CoStar Group celebrated the grand opening of its newly expanded $460 million downtown downtown Richmond campus Foundry Park by unveiling a permanent AI-powered public art installation called Living Architecture: CoStar Group.

"Created exclusively for Foundry Park, the installation is powered by Refik Anadol Studio’s Large Architecture Model (LAM) and draws from CoStar Group’s extensive architectural imagery to generate an ever-evolving visual experience inspired by buildings, neighborhoods, and the built environment," the company said in a statement. "The artwork also responds to real-time building systems and visitor movement, creating a living installation that continuously changes over time."

Anadol's art has been displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere and Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art.

The grand opening also included a concert by the band Caamp and fireworks over the James River.

Provided to WTVR by CoStar CoStar Group celebrates Foundry Park grand opening in Richmond, Va.

CEO Andy Florance said CoStar’s decision to grow in Richmond was intentional and tied to talent recruitment.

"Often companies evolve and grow somewhere by chance, and they’re not always deliberate in selecting where they are and why they’re there. But from a talent perspective, where you need thousands of people with lots of skills, our being in Richmond is not accidental," CoStar founder and CEO Andy Florance in a statement. "Once you make a commitment to a location, you want to make sure that you view that city as your partner, and that’s the whole community... If a company like ours is looking to recruit, develop and retain thousands of staff, everyone in the community is part of your source. So we invest in the community and commit to the community, and that’s been working for us."

Foundry Park in a six-story building next to the 26-story office tower CoStar is building on Tredegar Street, between South Fifth and Seventh streets, near Brown's Island.

CoStar Group is a Northern Virginia-based global real estate information company whose websites include apartments.com and homes.com.

Florance said CoStar expanded because existing office space no longer met the company’s growth needs. The Foundry Park campus can accommodate up to 4,000 employees.

The company went through a road of layoffs in February noting how its use of AI was designed to make the company more money, streamline processes, and improve the customer experience.

At the time of the company's similar 2025 layoffs, CoStar reported more than 2,500 employees in the Richmond area and said it planned to hire around 500 new salespeople for Homes.com and 100 new market analysts.

"The company will complete its major one million-square-foot campus development along the James River in May 2026," CoStar said in its 2025 statement. "Upon completion, the campus will be nearly full and house 3,500 employees."



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