Cornstalks sprout along Capital Trail canal after CSX train derailment

RICHMOND, Va. — Cornstalks have sprouted along the bank of the canal on the Capital Trail, a visible reminder of a CSX train derailment that sent grain spilling into the water in July.

The derailment involved three CSX cars carrying grain that left the tracks above the Capital Trail. No one was injured, but cleanup crews spent the following days removing the cars from the canal.

On Wednesday, a CSX spokesperson said the derailment was caused by a heat-induced track misalignment and that the rail has since been adjusted to correct the condition.

Local News PHOTOS: Grain rains from tracks after 3 freight cars plunge off bridge into Richmond canal

Penelope Gorman, the Executive Director of Friends of the James River Park, said the cornstalk growth does not pose much of a threat.

"The corn stalks that we're seeing along the canal, corn is not a recognized invasive species anywhere in the United States, and our best guess is that it'll just die off."

However, Gorman said the grain spill itself has already had consequences for the waterway.

"The spill into the canal directly has already resulted in a fish die-off. In terms of whether it's herding the geese, the geese are kind of hurting the ecosystem. So, it's a, it's not great, but it's not the end of the world."

Some people along the trail have noticed more geese flocking to the area, drawn by the unexpected food source left behind by the spill.

Gorman said a large amount of organic material entering the canal can trigger a process known as eutrophication, which throws the water's chemistry out of balance. She said elevated nutrients can lead to low oxygen conditions, creating what is known as a dead zone for fish and other wildlife.

When it comes to the geese, Gorman recommends staying away from them and advises people not to feed them.

CBS 6 Kelsey Jones reached out to the city to learn whether officials plan to remove the cornstalks or leave them in place. The city has not yet responded. She also reached out to the James River Association who shared this statement.

Many, including the James River Association, are thankful that the July train derailment did not result in loss of life or serious injury. The spilled grain corn payload, combined with the summer heat, led to rapid natural decomposition in the canal that depleted dissolved oxygen and placed additional stress on aquatic life. Low oxygen levels can harm fish and other wildlife, and fish kills were reported in the days immediately following the derailment.



JRA hopes the follow-up and reporting process identifies the cause and produces prevention strategies that will keep our communities and rivers safe from similar accidents in the future.



Although recovery efforts appear to have largely ceased, and the most immediate impacts may have passed, unrecovered grain corn is evident, visible sprouting on the bank. This unrecovered product, which otherwise wouldn’t be present, is drawing in waterfowl to the canal to feed.

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