Richmond city pools open for Memorial Day weekend. Here's what parents need to know.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond pools open this Memorial Day weekend, and safety experts are warning parents that drowning can happen in as little as 20 seconds.

City pools will open this Memorial Day weekend, rain or shine, as water safety experts urge parents to stay vigilant around the water. According to the Virginia Department of Health, a child can be at risk of drowning in as little as 20 seconds.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for young children, and it is often silent. Last year, VDH reported a six-year high with 12 pool drownings in children up to 5 years old.

Jerrod Booker, Recreation Services Supervisor, said the danger is not always visible.

"Drowning can happen at the surface of the water and that's most of the thing that you see in the movies, but it can also happen right underneath the water," Booker said.

Booker has been preparing for a busy summer season with rescue drills and in-service training for lifeguards before Blackwell Pool officially opens. Families can expect to see 5 to 7 lifeguards at each city pool.

"I know that water can be fun but it can also be dangerous," Booker said.

"When young people are coming to the pool this weekend we want to make sure that they're following those pool rules and listening to the life guard," Booker said.

Booker urges active supervision from parents at all times, including staying within arm's reach of their child. He also cautions parents not to rely on floaties or pool toys as safety devices.

"If your child is utilizing floats or a swim vest, or even a puddle jumper that they're in arms length of you in case something happens," Booker said.

Richmond Parks and Recreation will also offer free swim lessons this summer for both children and adults, which experts say can help build confidence and awareness around water safety early on.

"We don't want people to be scared of the water we want them to embrace the water but we also want them to be very aware that the water can be dangerous so the earlier that you can introduce them the better your kids will be in the future," Booker said.



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