Church of God in Richmond hosts free Southside community day: 'Just sharing love'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Church of God in Richmond opened its doors to the Southside community Saturday for a free day of food, clothing giveaways, live music, games for children, vendors, and community resources — all at no cost to attendees.

Teresa Bennett, wife of church leader Apostle Michael W. Bennett, said the event was rooted in the church's longstanding commitment to the neighborhood.

"We've been in this community for over 35 years and we just wanted it to be a blessing to the community," Bennett said. "We're giving away food, we're giving away clothes, we're just sharing love."

Bennett said the event was also an opportunity to introduce the church to neighbors who may pass by without knowing what goes on inside.

"Community people don't always know what's going on in the building. They pass by all the time, but everybody doesn't stop," Bennett said. "So today is an opportunity where we can share with the community. We have games for the kids. We have clothes we're giving away. We're sharing just all kinds of good stuff... so people will know who we are and what we do."

The church, which originally started in Richmond's West End, relocating to its current Southside location in 1993. Bennett said the move has only deepened the congregation's ties to the community it serves.

"We just do the best we can to show love — God's love is what we're all about," Bennett said.

Bennett said the church is aware of the struggles many face and wants residents to know help is available.

"There's a lot of things going on. People don't have food. They don't have money," Bennett said. "So we just wanted to ease some of that and just make sure they know that we're available here to help them if they need it."

Saturday's event also featured information on home ownership and other community resources. Bennett encouraged anyone who missed the event to visit the church.

"We want the viewers to know that we're here for you. The community is welcome here. We want to be a blessing to you all. God loves you and we do too at the Church of God in Richmond," Bennett said.