Church Hill apartment residents demand security upgrades after 12 cars broken into over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents at a Church Hill apartment complex near Chimborazo Park are calling for security upgrades after 12 cars were broken into over Labor Day weekend.

Richmond police say between 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, and 7 a.m. Monday, Labor Day, an individual damaged and stole items from several cars in the area of North 35th Street and East Clay Streets.

Courtney Wynn, who recently moved into the complex, discovered her car window had been smashed and glass had spread throughout the interior.

"Just glass everywhere, crumbling out of the frame, all on the seats here on the driver's side door, all in the floorboard, just in every crevice," Wynn said.

She then realized she was not the only target.

"I counted seven cars in this tiny parking lot with windows smashed, and I counted one car on the street parked on the street at the entrance to the parking lot with its windows smashed," Wynn said.

For Wynn, the incident is especially frustrating because it is not the first time her car has been broken into outside her home.

"A month ago, my two rear windows were smashed, and the steering wheel casing was ripped off the top of my steering wheel, as if someone was trying to hotwire my car. My insurance is definitely going up. Another expense for me to figure out," Wynn said.

Another resident, who did not want to go on camera, said her car was broken into the day after she moved in. Neighbors are now calling on the complex to add security measures.

"I think bare minimum would be additional lighting, cameras to monitor, and maybe some kind of system that sets off some sort of sound like at night," Wynn said.

Courtney says she reached out to the property after the first break-in to raise concerns about security. With back-to-back incidents, she is now considering breaking her lease.

"Either fix the problem expeditiously or let parties who want to leave out of their lease expeditiously, without a termination fee. I feel like that's the really the only way to make it right," Wynn said.

CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones contacted the property management, KRS Holdings last Tuesday and they said they were aware of residents' complaints and requests and passed them along to the owner. She reached out again Tuesday for an update and have not yet heard back from the owner.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.