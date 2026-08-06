Richmond police identify victim in Carytown death investigation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the victim in a death investigation near Carytown on Wednesday as Christopher Draughn, 41, of Richmond.

Officers found Draughn lying in the street on the 3400 block of Parkwood Avenue, one block south of Cary Street, after responding to a report of a person down at about 5:31 a.m. Wednesday. He was surrounded by blood and showing signs of trauma, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Watch: Richmond police chief shares details about Carytown death investigation

Richmond police chief shares details about Carytown death investigation

Investigators developed information indicating a possible person of interest had gone into a nearby home on the block. Police cordoned off the area, urged residents to avoid the neighborhood through social media posts and began negotiations over loudspeakers, asking occupants to come outside.

While negotiations were underway, officers obtained a search warrant for the home, Edwards said. Members of the department's SWAT team executed the warrant around 8:30 a.m.

Edwards addressed reports of loud noises heard during the operation, saying three "loud bangs" were not gunfire.

"That was our light sound distraction devices," Edwards said. "That is used sometimes by our SWAT team when they're making entry into a dangerous situation."

"No shots were fired by police or anyone else during this incident," he added.

Once inside the residence, officers took a woman into custody. Edwards said she was being interviewed by detectives Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe Draughn had been inside the residence at some point and that the people involved knew each other, according to Edwards. Police know the identity of the woman in custody, but Edwards said he did not yet have information about her background. No charges had been announced as of Wednesday morning.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains in its early stages, Edwards said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or call 911 and ask to speak with a detective.



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