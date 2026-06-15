Children's Museum of Richmond completes its biggest renovation in 25 years. Here's what's new.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Children's Museum of Richmond has completed its biggest makeover in 25 years — a multi-million-dollar project called the "Dream Big Capital Campaign."

The renovations transform exhibits and the overall visitor experience at the museum, which serves children ages 0 to 8.

"We've been working on this for almost three years, and this is the first phase of construction to really reinvigorate and make the Children's Museum a dynamic learning center," Executive Director Danielle Ripperton said.

WTVR Children's Museum of Richmond completes big renovations in June 2026

Changes include updates to the Art Studio, Water Table, Cave, Diner, Bright!, Dino Area, Little Farm, and Treehouse Climber exhibits. New additions include a portal leading into a "magic meadow" environment featuring oversized flowers.

"Opportunities to come in through a portal, be transformed into this magic meadow where literally the flowers are larger than life. You almost feel like you're in 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' or 'Alice in Wonderland,'" Ripperton said.

The carousel, a longtime Richmond staple, remains part of the museum experience.

Mom Shellie Smith has visited the museum for years and said she is eager to see the completed renovations.

"I can't wait to see them! I know that they built the one over on Hull Street a while ago, and we love going to that one too, but I'm super excited to see what they're bringing," Smith said.

Among the existing attractions is the museum's CBS 6 Studio.

WTVR Children's Museum of Richmond completes big renovations in June 2026

"There's an opportunity for kids to think about careers in journalism, right? You have the opportunity to get behind the desk, you have the opportunity to guide the camera that's inside, to tell the weather, those communication skills, the opportunity to see yourself on TV," Ripperton said.

Ripperton said seeing the finished product has been a rewarding experience after years of planning.

"You see it on paper, you see the renderings, you see the 3D models, and then when it actually comes to life and you get to see, touch, feel those exhibit components, it's absolutely incredible," Ripperton said.

The new renovations are open to visitors now.



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