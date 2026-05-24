Man stabbed in Richmond is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just before 6:15 a.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

Sources told Burkett that the man was stabbed in the stomach and described his injuries as life-threatening.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes unit are working the investigation, according to sources.

No details about the circumstances surrounding what happened were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.