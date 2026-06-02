Carytown Farmers Market returns to City Stadium, connecting Richmond residents with local farmers

RICHMOND, Va. — Every Sunday from May to October, City Stadium becomes much more than a sports venue. It transforms into a vibrant gathering place where local farmers, food producers, musicians, small businesses, and community members come together at the Carytown Farmers Market.

What began as a vision from founder Patrick Warner has grown into one of Richmond's most popular weekly traditions.

Rebecca Warner, whose family operates the Carytown Farmers Market, spoke with CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels about the mission behind the market and why it continues to attract shoppers from across Central Virginia.

"The farmers market was created by my husband," Warner said. "He wanted to create a space for that kind of food farm-to-table, for farmers to have a channel and a way to reach the public with what they offer."

Unlike many traditional retail experiences, the market is built around direct connections between consumers and the people who grow their food.

"Mostly we're trying to create a farmers market that is a real community space that will give people access to good food and healthy food and information, where they can talk to the person who grew that food and is putting it on their table," Warner said.

That farm-to-table philosophy remains at the heart of the market today.

Visitors can shop for locally raised meats, fresh vegetables, eggs, honey, flowers, mushrooms, baked goods, pastries, gluten-free treats, and more. Many vendors return week after week, creating relationships with customers and providing insight into how their products are grown and produced.

Warner says one of the biggest advantages of shopping at a farmers market is the opportunity to ask questions directly to the people behind the products.

"When you're talking with the farmers, you can really ask some detailed questions," Warner said. "They're wonderful people. They're like our other family."

The Carytown Farmers Market first launched in Carytown before eventually outgrowing its original location. In 2018, the market moved to City Stadium, where it found room to expand.

"It's been a fabulous location," Warner said. "Everybody's got rock star parking. You're right there. We've got enough room to expand our market."

Today, the market features approximately 35 to 40 vendors each week, along with food trucks, live music, community organizations, and activities designed to bring neighbors together.

This Sunday, the market will also host an Enchanting Book Mobile event in partnership with the Virginia Branch of the International Dyslexia Association (VBIDA) and Cellars Corner, showcasing the book, "Young Bosses" by Rashaad Floyd, along with a book giveaway for kids.

The market also serves as a gathering place for local culture and wellness. Every fourth Sunday features a bluegrass jam session, while yoga classes are offered on select Sundays. Warner says those additions became especially important after many community gathering spaces disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We lost a lot of our music jams during COVID. We lost a lot of our yoga studios and pop-ups during COVID," Warner said. "We're trying to create a place where people can connect."

The Warner family is also known for organizing two other popular Richmond events each year — the Carytown Spring Artisan Market and the Carytown Holiday Artisan Market, both of which showcase local artists, makers, and creative entrepreneurs from across Virginia.

For Rebecca Warner, all three events share a common purpose: supporting local businesses while strengthening community connections.

"We really wanted to offer people a conversation with the vendors and the public," Warner said. "I think that's the meaning behind what's there, and to me, that's what's really special about it."

The Carytown Farmers Market takes place every Sunday at City Stadium. For more information, vendor details, and upcoming events, visit carytownmarket.com.

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