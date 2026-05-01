Police ID man killed in car on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed after he was shot inside his vehicle on Richmond's Southside early Thursday.

Police were called to the 700 block of Richmond Highway, near Dinwiddie Avenue, at about 12:05 a.m., a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," the spokesperson said.

"The individual was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the spokesperson said.

Officials said 42-year-old Calvin Carter of Richmond was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, but it is unclear if officers have a suspect in custody or are searching for someone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Hartley at 804-646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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