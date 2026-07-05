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Man critically injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources say

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday between Fendall and Griffin avenues, Crime Insider sources say
Man critically injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources say
Man critically injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources say
Brookland Park Boulevard
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Richmond's Northside on the Fourth of July, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brookland Park Boulevard, between Fendall and Griffin avenues, around 11 p.m., according to sources.

That is where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, sources told Burkett.

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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