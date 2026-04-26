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Sorority hosts a career fair to help Richmond high schoolers explore futures

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a career fair at John Marshall High School today. The event is part of the "Bridging the Gap" program to help teens explore their future career paths.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a career fair at John Marshall High School to help Richmond teens explore their future career paths.
Sorority hosts a career fair to help Richmond high schoolers explore futures
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RICHMOND, Va. — High school students from Richmond and surrounding communities explored college, trade school, and career paths today during a career fair hosted by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The event, held at John Marshall High School, is part of the sorority's Bridging the Gap program. The initiative is designed to help ninth through 12th graders narrow down their options for the future before graduation.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels attended the event to help inspire the next generation of journalists.

Click here for more information about the sorority's program.

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