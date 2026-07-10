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Body found on Richmond railroad tracks, death investigation underway

Police were called to the area of Broad Rock and Belt Boulevard in South Richmond at about 6:15 a.m. to investigate.
SCENE VIDEO: Body found on Richmond railroad tracks
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RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found on train tracks in South Richmond Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the area of Broad Rock and Belt Boulevard at about 6:15 a.m. to investigate.

Police have not yet released information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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