Body found on Richmond railroad tracks, death investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found on train tracks in South Richmond Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the area of Broad Rock and Belt Boulevard at about 6:15 a.m. to investigate.

Police have not yet released information about the investigation.

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