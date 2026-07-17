Richmond honors Valentine museum director Bill Martin with honorary street sign

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RICHMOND, Va. — Bill Martin served as director of the Valentine Museum for over 30 years, transforming how Richmond understood and shared its history. Thursday, the community came together to curate a permanent exhibit of their own, unveiling an honorary street sign in Martin's name.

Martin served as the Valentine's executive director for 32 years before his death in December, when he was struck and killed by a driver. The new sign designates the 1000 block of East Clay Street — where the Valentine is located — in Martin's honor.

Watch: Remembering Bill Martin: 3 decades of Richmond history at The Valentine

Remembering Bill Martin: 3 decades of Richmond history at The Valentine

Meg Hughes, Acting Director of the Valentine, said the turnout reflected the breadth of Martin's impact.

"He was such an advocate for having the city be the canvas by which not just the Valentine, but we as citizens can explore the city and can understand the many layers of its past," Hughes said.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula reflected on Martin's legacy, and the responsibility he leaves behind.

"Knowing and understanding that we could only become who we ought to be as Richmonders through that storytelling, we are forever indebted to Bill," Avula said. "While Bill has run his race, we all have the responsibility and the opportunity to carry this on, to carry on his charge."

Hughes said the street sign will carry Martin's story forward for generations.

"Someone will walk down this block, see the name William Martin, and ask a simple question. Who was he? And that question will lead them to the story of a man who devoted more than three decades to helping Richmond know itself a little bit better," Hughes said.

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