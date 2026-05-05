Affordable housing development Bellevue Gardens opens on Richmond's Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man waited more than a decade for a place to call home. Now, he's one of the first tenants at a new affordable housing development on the city's Northside.

"It's been a long, long, long journey," said Donald McGill.

In February, he became the first tenant at Bellevue Gardens, where a two-bedroom apartment has given him the chance to create a new home and a new life.

"This has been such a blessing, the peace that I get to have in here, and just the conversations I have with God, is priceless," McGill said.

On Monday, city leaders officially dedicated Bellevue Gardens to the city's affordable housing landscape. The 78-unit development sits on Rosedale Avenue.

42 homes are for residents earning zero to 50 percent of the area median income, and 36 homes are for residents earning 50 to 80 percent.

Mayor Danny Avula said the development is central to the city's broader housing strategy.

"Which is one of the anchors in our strategic plans as a city, to create more spaces where people across the affordability spectrum can actually find a place to live and ultimately live in a community together," Avula said.

With population growth on top of inflation and soaring housing costs, Avula said many city residents have struggled to afford to buy or rent. Over the past five years, through various funding streams — including the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and state and federal funds — the city has invested $121 million in building 5,800 subsidized units like Bellevue Gardens.

"The way that we have to address the more significant affordability for our low-income families is by public subsidies, right? You've got to put public money in to be able to make housing affordable at the 60 percent area median income and below and there's just no way around it," Avula said.

McGill said he feared he would never bounce back after losing his home.

"I'm actually disabled, so funds are limited. But actually this complex allowed everything to work out just right as far as rent and everything with my income," McGill said.

Now, he says he has a new lease — not only on a home, but on his life.

"This has been a blessing, so whoever built Bellevue Gardens or funded it, I would like to not only shake their hand but give them the biggest hug in the world," McGill said.

A new city ordinance now dedicates 2.5 percent of tax growth each year to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. In July, a new state law will take effect that allows economic development authorities to issue bonds toward affordable housing.

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