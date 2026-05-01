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Man shot and killed in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

Man seriously hurt in South Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources say
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in South Richmond Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 10 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where sources say he was pronounced dead.

The incident marks the fourth shooting, and second homicide, in South Richmond in the last 24 hours.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call Richmond Police anonymous tipline at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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