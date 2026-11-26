RICHMOND, Va. — Outside Richmond International Airport, cold rain set the tone for Thanksgiving Eve. Inside, families were hugging, cheering and welcoming loved ones home.

Some had waited years for the moment, Walter Roy had waited 30.

"My niece is coming from San Antonio, Texas. First time she's been in Virginia, and my twin brother and I are waiting for her to come," Roy said.

His niece's arrival in Richmond marked her first trip away from San Antonio and the end of a decadeslong wait for Roy.

"I think she should be here within the next 20 minutes, but this is her first adventure leaving San Antonio," he said.

Nearby, another family waited for "Uncle David," whom some relatives had not seen in years.

"Most of the family hasn't seen him in a while. Yes, a couple years probably," family member Joe Dougherty said.

David lost his wife just a couple years ago, adding even more significance to the family's Thanksgiving reunion.

"It's a blessing to have the family together. It is. It really is a blessing. Yeah. We don't get all the holidays together," Dougherty said.

The reunions came ahead of potentially difficult Thanksgiving morning travel. A coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind overnight, creating the possibility of flight delays and cancellations.

For the families who made it to Richmond Wednesday, however, the travel was behind them and Thanksgiving could begin.

"This is Thanksgiving. This is the time to be thankful," one traveler said.

Travelers flying Thanksgiving morning should continue monitoring their flight status. Richmond International Airport's flight tracker, and the latest forecast and weather conditions are available through the CBS 6 Weather app.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.