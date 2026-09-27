Advocates march for nursing home reform and accountability: 'It's going to take the community'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond advocates gathered Sunday to demand reform in long-term care facilities, saying too many families are left without answers when their loved ones are harmed or neglected in nursing homes.

Tracy Pompey, founder of Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities, hosted a ROAR Walk in Richmond — ROAR stands for Respect, Advocacy, Oversight, and Reform. The event is part of a nationwide effort, with dozens of states holding walks of their own.

"It's to get the community involved and to know that be aware that their our elderly matter, you know, that their lives matter because we have too many that are dying of abuse and neglect in nursing facilities," Pompey said.

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For Pompey, the fight is personal. She lost her father in 2015 to what she describes as nursing facility neglect.

"In 2015, I lost my dad to nursing facility neglect and no accountability for that, and so that's what happens with other cases, other families. They don't get any accountability. There's no recourse at all when something happens to your loved one in a nursing facility," Pompey said.

Virginia ranks among the five worst states in the nation for nursing home staffing. Pompey and advocate Letitia Edwards say that shortage directly affects the care residents receive, with families reporting waits of hours for basic needs.

"Presently the biggest problem is the lack of staffing. That's a major issue, and care and training and the oversight. From what I understand, they're behind on inspections," Edwards said.

Edwards added that the consequences for residents can be severe.

"Families call talking about how they have to wait hours before getting a bath, hours before getting taken to the bathroom," Pompey said.

Advocates say those delays raise serious questions of dignity, safety and accountability. While they acknowledge Virginia is beginning the process of making changes, they say the work is far from finished.

"It's going to take the community. It's going to take the people to hold our states accountable for what's happening to our elderly. There should not be this many stories of elder abuse and neglect, and families not getting justice for when their loved one dies in a nursing facility," Pompey said.