Richmond artist returns to controversial mural with new vision for the wall

RICHMOND, Va. — Jesse Smith, the artist behind a controversial mural on a former adult bookstore in Richmond, returned to the site this week with a new vision for the piece.

The previous mural drew national attention and sparked debates about its meaning. It showed a young woman interacting with an oversized beaver.

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The building, located at 5100 Midlothian Turnpike, now houses adult store Romantix.

Smith says the new mural reimagines the concept with a fresh perspective.

"We've been getting a lot of hate for this mural, so we're trying to paint something on here that's a little less controversial," Smith said. "We've decided we're gonna paint a cute little cat with a woman playing with it with a little toy."

Smith is teaming up with internationally recognized muralist Tatiana Suarez to complete the piece. The project is expected to continue through August 6.

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