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RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of visitors are expected at the Science Museum of Virginia this Thanksgiving weekend as one of Richmond’s longest-running holiday traditions returns for its 49th year.

The Model Railroad Show features more than 10,000 square feet of model trains, with seven detailed layouts created in four different scales by model railroad groups from across Virginia.

Organizers expect more than 12,000 guests during the three-day event, which runs Friday through Sunday.

The displays include about 1,400 feet of model track. At scale, organizers say that would equal nearly 25 miles.

“Science is everywhere, even when you don’t think about it,” Timshel Purdum, the museum's director of education, said. “You get on a train, you don’t think about it. Well, we’re here to tell you all the science that goes into making sure you get where you need to go.”

The show takes place inside a former train station, giving the model railroad displays a fitting backdrop.

Visitors can explore elaborate miniature cities, landscapes and railroad scenes. A LEGO display also changes each year, giving returning visitors something new to see.

“The LEGO team does a different display every year,” Purdum said. “There are buildings I have never seen before. They’re fantastic. They knocked it out of the park this year.”

The weekend offers more than model trains. Visitors can help build a display in the museum’s Forge, see demonstrations about the past, present and future of trains and visit an area where children can make conductor hats and build their own train systems.

The hobby can also be accessible to young children, according to one longtime model train enthusiast.

“Once they get, I don’t know, 7, 8, 9, you can start them into actually doing this,” he said. “You can buy a snap-together track and you can make a layout like you want.”

For organizers, the show is also a way for families to get moving after Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s a great way to walk off all that food that you had for the holiday, because you’re going to get your steps in,” Purdum said. “I think it’s one of the most unique things that we offer in Richmond at this time of year.”