2-year-old put loaded gun in mouth at Richmond daycare, state records say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 2-year-old gained access to a loaded gun at a Richmond daycare and put the firearm in their mouth before placing it on a table near five other children, according to documents from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Richmond police said the incident happened Sept. 25 at Thrive Learning Center East in South Richmond.

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According to police, Martha Evans, an administrator at the childcare center, brought the loaded gun into the facility.

Social Services records state the firearm was inside an unzipped fanny pack that had been placed on a low stack of cots accessible to children.

According to those records, a 2-year-old gained access to the gun and put it in their mouth. The child then walked over and placed the firearm on a table, where five other children were nearby.

Inspectors said the gun was in the 2-year-old's hands for approximately 15 seconds before staff members noticed and took it away.

CBS 6 went to Thrive Learning Center East on Friday seeking more information, but the center was closed. Reporter Kelsey Jones left a message through the center's Ring doorbell. She also went to Evans' home and called her seeking comment, but did not receive a response.

According to Social Services records, Evans and two other staff members failed to report the incident to the Department of Social Services within the mandatory 24-hour window. The department was instead notified four days after the incident, according to the records.

The daycare opened in March and is currently operating under a provisional license, according to records reviewed by CBS 6.

CBS 6 reached out to the Virginia Department of Education for an update on the status of the daycare's license.

Evans was arrested Oct. 7 and has since been released from custody. Police said she is charged with possession of a firearm at a school and reckless handling of a firearm.

Evans is expected back in court Dec. 15.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.