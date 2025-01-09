Richmond Water Crisis enters Day 4: Here's what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond remains in a water crisis Thursday morning. Here are the latest information:

As water restoration continues throughout Richmond, city leaders urge those with water service to conserve water allowing the city's system gets back up to full pressure.

The entire City of Richmond remains under a Boil Water Advisory

There is no definitive timeline for when the entire city will see normal flowing water

Bottled water pick-up sites are located around Richmond

Richmond Schools remain closed all week, but meals will be provided to students who need

There is a city-wide update scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. You can watch here.

Related stories:

Past inspections cited Richmond water plant for deteriorating equipment

Inspection reports obtained by CBS 6 revealed that Richmond's Department of Public Utilities has been previously cited for failures related to its emergency planning and deteriorating equipment.

What past inspections reveal about Richmond's water plant

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood?

Joel Paulsen, a licensed professional engineer with 20 years of experience designing water systems for cities and counties said it was “very out of the ordinary” for a water system of Richmond’s size to experience catastrophic failure.

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood after backup battery lost power?

Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.

CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.

Neighbors line up for water during Richmond Water Crisis

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| e2-style-bold">TikTok| YouTube