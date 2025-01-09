Richmond Water Crisis enters Day 4: Here's what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond remains in a water crisis Thursday morning. Here are the latest information:
- As water restoration continues throughout Richmond, city leaders urge those with water service to conserve water allowing the city's system gets back up to full pressure.
- The entire City of Richmond remains under a Boil Water Advisory
- There is no definitive timeline for when the entire city will see normal flowing water
- Bottled water pick-up sites are located around Richmond
- Richmond Schools remain closed all week, but meals will be provided to students who need
- There is a city-wide update scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. You can watch here.
