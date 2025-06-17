Richmond voters weigh change versus experience in key primary races

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in two closely watched Democratic primary races that could determine who will serve as the city's Commonwealth's Attorney and Sheriff.

As CBS 6 talked with voters across Richmond, opinions were split between maintaining current leadership and seeking new direction in these crucial public safety positions.

"I would be happy if either one of them became the nominee. It was really hard to decide between the two," said Bill Pickering, referring to the Commonwealth's Attorney race.

Criminal defense attorney Tom Barbour is challenging incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin for the second time. McEachin became the city's first female top prosecutor in 2019 and has focused on restorative justice initiatives during her tenure, though she acknowledges more work remains to be done.

Barbour, a former U.S. Marine Corps captain, believes the city has stagnated in reducing violent crime under McEachin's leadership.

"I think she needs to be a little tougher, but I'm positive with her. I just think there needs to be change but it has to start at home with the community and not just the politicians," said Kenneth Jones.

Lindsey Baynham cast her vote for Barbour, saying, "I think he has been very articulate about what he supports, education and strengthening the local leadership."

Lee Ann Pickering supported the incumbent McEachin. "I voted for the incumbent because I had looked at everything and everyone who, all of our various Democratic senators and everyone and Spanberger, all are behind this person and I thought, lets give her a chance since they all think she is the one," she said.

Bill Pickering ultimately chose Barbour after careful consideration.

"My big debate was whether to have somebody different, or somebody who has been around for a long time, and I guess because things have been so crazy I'd like to try something different," he said.

Tez Alexander expressed support for McEachin.

"I feel like she's doing a good job and she's fair. I think a lot of things that happen in our community, we can't always be punitive, we have to look at the whole story," Alexander said.

Claire Quigley preferred Barbour's approach.

"I liked Barbour because when I read a lot of their interviews, all I saw was her putting him down, not really talking about anything that she wanted to do or improve on or change," she said.

In the sheriff's race, William Burnett is challenging incumbent Antionette Irving for the second time. Burnett previously served as second in command in the Richmond Sheriff's Office under former Sheriff C.T. Woody.

Irving, who became sheriff in 2018, has faced challenges during her administration. Under her tenure, the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails determined the Richmond City Justice Center needed to be placed under a compliance plan due to issues with regulatory standards.

"I was going for stability there, I cast my vote for Irving. I have been very pleased with her work so I wasn't really looking for a change there," said Baynham.

Lee Ann Pickering also supported the incumbent.

"I know in the way past when we first moved here to Richmond I didn't think things went very well, so I decided to continue again for the incumbent," she said.

Alexander echoed this sentiment.

"I feel like it's best to work with what you have instead of bringing in someone new and then we kind of have to start all over," he said.

Quigley supported Burnett's vision.

"I like that he is more for reforming prisoners and trying to support them and reintroduced them into a community so that they stay in the community and don't end up back in the prison system," she said.

Because Richmond historically votes Democratic, winning these primaries is essentially like winning the general election, though the official vote will still take place in November.

