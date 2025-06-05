Richmond’s top prosecutor talks conviction rates, restorative justice on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck sits down with Colette McEachin, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney who is now running for reelection.

In 2019, McEachin became the city’s first female top prosecutor. Six years later, she says there is still work to be done, particularly when it comes to restorative justice, which McEachin says has been one of her main focuses.

“At this point it's really publicity and community buy-in,” McEachin said. “And I think it's like anything else, when seat belts were first imposed, right, and put in cars, most people were, I'm not going to wear a seat belt. I've been fine not wearing a seat belt. And now kids know, people know you put a seatbelt on when you get in the car. I remember the days when drinking and driving weren't as frowned upon as they are now. And then Mothers Against Drunk Driving came into being, and they really educated the public about the effects of drunk driving. And so now everyone knows, whether they do it or not, everyone knows you're not supposed to drink and drive. So now that my office has created this Richmond Restorative Justice group, and restorative policies are known in the court, known by the attorneys, we just need more people to become aware and so we're now at the publicity phase of that campaign.”

“It’s an option that doesn't punish in the traditional sense, but brings a resolution that satisfies the victim, and ultimately, that's what justice is, is for the victim to be supported.”

Regarding homicides, McEachin said nearly half of those that took place in Richmond in 2024 started with an argument or domestic violence. The solution, she says, is intervening long before those crimes occur.

“It starts off in juvenile court, right? So, one of the policies that my office has, along with working with the court services unit, which is essentially like juvenile supervision and probation, is if you are a juvenile under the age of 18 and you have a firearm, you're going to be on supervised probation,” said McEachin. “And that means that there are going to be a lot of resources and services and check-ins, not only for you, but for your family, because obviously there's a question about, how were you able to get a gun as a 13-year-old, as a 15-year-old, as a 17-year-old? And then assuming that your parents didn't know, what do you need to know? What do they need to know so that you don't go further off the path.”

McEachin also addressed conviction rates in the city, something that her democratic primary opponent, Tom Barbour, has criticized.

Catie: The violent crime conviction rate, or the ones with guns, would we have a number on that? I know I'm going back to it, but I just haven't heard you say a number, so I’ve gotta ask.



McEachin: So, I don't know what that number is, okay, and it would be something that would be difficult to determine, because when you say conviction, are you meaning someone just it, just as a question, yeah, are you meaning someone was charged with…



Catie: A violent crime. So, if the police are clearing, let's say they cleared…



McEachin: They cleared 80%. Yeah. So once again, Tom's wrong.



Catie: So, if they're clearing 80% of the cases, and obviously people can understand the difference that, you know, getting an arrest…



McEachin: That’s probable cause as opposed to proving something beyond a reasonable doubt that, right.



Catie: So, there's a different, you know, burden of proof there, but you know I don't think they would ever expect those numbers to be identical. But if they're clearing 80% then what percent of those violent crimes are ending in convictions?



McEachin: Are convictions? Most of them. I don't know what the number is, yeah, but most of them.

McEachin also spoke about her late husband, Congressman Donald McEachin, and the impact his 2022 death had on her.

“It was difficult at the time because he left such a big hole,” said McEachin. “And the good thing about my job is I have such a good office and such a dedicated group of prosecutors that I didn't have to worry about a case slipping through or something bad happening to a victim, or someone not doing something they should have done or not done, because I have such great deputies and supervisors that I knew I could take the time to grieve. And then once that time had passed, I was back in the swing of things.”

A link to this latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast” can be found at the top of this page. You can also find us on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

