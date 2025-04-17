RICHMOND, Va. — Locking up with Richmond sheriff’s candidate William Burnett on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck sits down with William Burnett, a veteran lawman who is now running for sheriff in Richmond.

Burnett is an expert in crime and punishment. As an RPD officer, he put his life on the line, working risky assignments like undercover narcotics.

Then he traded badges, following legendary homicide investigator C.T. Woody to the city jail when Woody was elected sheriff in 2005. Burnett served as second-in-command of the sheriff’s office.

Now, for the second time, he’s challenging Sheriff Antionette Irving, the woman who defeated his mentor. And if he’s successful, Burnett says he has plans to completely reinvent the role of sheriff.

A link to this latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast” can be found at the top of this page. You can also find us on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube