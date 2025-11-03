Richmond 'United We Stand' rally encourages voter participation ahead of election

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 14 Richmond-based social justice organizations joined with a local church on Sunday for a "United We Stand rally aimed at empowering voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Participants gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and marched to the Bell Tower to promote voting rights, justice and equality.

"We are marching for voter rights, for freedom and for justice," Tracey Hardney Scott, the Black Leadership Council's president and executive director, said. "We thought it was so important to come out and to galvanize the community, to let them know that even though we have an election every year, this election is very important."

The event brought together diverse community members, including faith leaders and civic organizers. The rally featured speeches from community leaders, group singing and calls for increased civic engagement and voter participation.

Organizers plan to make this an annual event on the Sunday before Election Day.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.