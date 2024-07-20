What police are saying after 17 people were shot over 8 days in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Since the police chief shared the second quarter crime numbers during a briefing last week at Richmond Police headquarters, the River City has had a shooting — sometimes multiple shootings — over the past eight days.

The most recent shooting happened in the 1000 block of E Main Street just after 11:50 p.m. Friday. A man was shot multiple times, but police said he will survive.

The victim is the 17th person shot over eight days and continues a violent streak of at least one gunshot victim per day since Thursday, July 11.

WTVR Richmond Police Deputy Chief Sidney Collier

"Every now and then we will have these upticks in violent crime," Richmond Police Deputy Chief Sidney Collier said earlier this week. "Our mission is the same. We know the hotspots in our city. We know the players and as we have our patrols out, we may adjust our strategy a little bit. But we are constantly pounding the pavement, making arrests to keep the city safe."

Collier addressed the gun violence during a command walk through at the Manchester Lake apartments on Richmond's Southside earlier this week.

That same night a woman was shot in the face on Carmine Street and driven to a parking lot off Mechanicsville Turnpike where she was taken to the hospital.

Less than 24 hours after that shooting, another happened at the corner store across the street on Whitcomb Street.

Four out of the nearly a dozen shooting incidents have happened in or around the Whitcomb Court public housing neighborhood.

"It always comes down to the same thing," Collier explained. "We always need the community's help to help solve these crimes. As we put information out as you have with flyers and such. Hopefully, there are citizens in this city that see that and give us information to solve these cases quicker."

If you have information about any of these cases that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.