Woman shot in car in Richmond is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond's East End near the Whitcomb Court neighborhood Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike not far from the Henrico County line around 8:30 p.m.

The woman was inside a car with at least two other passengers when the car was shot at and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

"The shooting did not happen here. My sources are telling me it may have happened on Carmine Street, which is not too far away," Burkett said.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center.

"They need a lot of information in this case, there's not much to go on," Burkett said. "If you look closely in the backside of this sedan, there's at least two bullet holes in the backside of [the car]."

The woman is the 15th person shot in Richmond over six days in the city.

Police are urging folks in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.