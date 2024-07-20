Watch Now
Police looking for 2 suspects after man shot in Richmond suffered multiple gunshot wounds

Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 20, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond late Friday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 1000 block of E Main Street just after 11:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

"Once on scene, officers came in contact with a victim that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds," police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Two suspects fled from the scene, but it is unclear which way they went, officers said.

Police have not released a description of those suspects.

"Major Crimes is investigating," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

