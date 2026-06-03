Police investigate multiple shootings in Richmond. Here's what we know.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other on Tuesday night, leaving three people injured — including a juvenile, according to RPD.

Police said the first shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Sugarbush Drive. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

Less than 90 minutes later, officers responded to a second shooting around 11:35 p.m. in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Arriving officers learned a man had already been driven to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and buttocks.

That same incident prompted a second call, this time for a shooting in the 6800 block of West Carnation Street.

A juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Injuries to both victims in the second incident are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Major Crimes unit is investigating all three shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



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