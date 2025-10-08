Richmond police report 33% drop in summer shootings, chief proposes gun-free zone in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards announced significant decreases in non-fatal shootings during a news conference, highlighting a 33% reduction during Operation Safe Summer and a 16% decrease year-to-date compared to 2024.

"It's something we're very, very pleased with," Edwards said.

The data shows non-fatal shootings dropped from 62 incidents in summer 2024 to 44 in 2025 during Operation Safe Summer, when Richmond Police collaborate with state and federal agencies to target violent crime. Year-to-date figures show 129 non-fatal shootings in both 2024 and 2025 through the first nine months.

"That's really going to be the story this summer of what we slowed down," Edwards said.

Edwards attributed the decrease partly to gun seizures during Operation Safe Summer, with officers confiscating 250 firearms and eight machine gun conversion devices.

"Two-hundred-fifty guns seized by the men and women behind you. The work they did this summer was incredible. Eight machine gun conversion devices were seized," Edwards said.

The chief also provided updates on his proposal to Richmond City Council for creating a gun-free zone in Shockoe Bottom, one of the city's hot spots for gun violence. Edwards acknowledged concerns about government overreach but emphasized the goal is improving safety in the entertainment district.

"It's to try to make it a tourist attraction where people with families can feel safe coming down and right now, I don't know that anyone would feel safe walking around there," Edwards said.

While some council members have expressed support, Edwards said he needs input from the city attorney and Commonwealth's Attorney to determine implementation details.

"We may have to search people coming in and out like we would for an event. I don't know if I will be comfortable doing that, but I think if we were to establish a zone and just say between these hours on Friday and Saturday night, because of the violence we've seen, you can't open carry a firearm unless you live there," Edwards said.

Edwards noted mixed results in juvenile shooting statistics. While the number of juveniles shot decreased in the first nine months of 2025, accidental shootings involving minors increased during the same period.

