RICHMOND, Va. -- The head of transportation for Richmond Public Schools hopes the Richmond School Board will ultimately approve approximately $3 million to build its own garage facility to replace the Chamberlayne Avenue bus depot that burned to the ground in June.

WTVR A fire destroyed a school bus depot in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, June 28, 2022.

But, in the meantime, Floyd Miles recommends the board sign a short-term lease for a property on E. 6th Street in Richmond. Miles will present his recommendations to the board Monday night.

The property is smaller than the previous bus depot, so Richmond Schools would only be able to use it to service buses. Miles said the age of the roof is also a concern.

Miles highlighted that the 6th Street facility does not have an alarm system, so before occupying the property RPS would install smoke detectors and emergency strobes.

"We would also order an alarm panel system, but it would likely not be available for up to six months given supply chain challenges," Miles wrote.

The bus depot that burned down did not have a fire alarm system, but the Richmond Fire Department said it was not required to because of the age of the building.

