Richmond activates first 4 red light cameras with 30-day grace period starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond drivers will need to pay closer attention to traffic signals starting this weekend as the city activates its first batch of new red light cameras.

Four new red light cameras went online Friday across Richmond as part of the city's expanded traffic enforcement initiative. The cameras are located at 25th and Main streets, Belvidere and Cary streets, Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard, and Chamberlayne and Laburnum avenues.

The cameras mark the first phase of Richmond's plan to install 10 red light cameras throughout the city.

Drivers caught running red lights during the initial 30-day grace period that began Friday will receive warnings rather than fines. After the grace period ends, violations will result in $50 fines.

The remaining six cameras in Richmond's red light camera program will be activated at locations to be announced later.

