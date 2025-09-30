Richmond installs red-light cameras at 10 intersections to reduce deadly crashes on city streets

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is expanding its traffic enforcement technology beyond school zones, installing red-light cameras at 10 intersections across the city to reduce deadly crashes.

The city selected locations based on crash patterns and violation data from Richmond's High Injury Network, which represents only 7% of the city's roads but accounts for 62% of deadly and serious crashes.

The first camera will be installed by the end of September at the East Main and 25th Streets intersection, weather permitting, with the remaining nine to follow.

Five cameras will be installed south of the river, including intersections at Commerce and Maury and Belt Boulevard and Hull Street Road. North of the river, cameras will be placed at locations including Main and 25th, and Belvidere and Cary Streets near VCU.

VCU students expressed support for the initiative, citing safety concerns about drivers running red lights.

"I think that's good. They need to find the people that's not obeying the law and it's putting other people in danger," Milton Minns said. "For the most part, it's pretty safe. But, it can be dangerous. A lot of people run the red lights that really don't care."

Once operational, the cameras will monitor intersections 24 hours a day. After a 30-day grace period, drivers will receive $50 fines for each violation.

Richmond already operates school-zone speed cameras at 13 different schools throughout the city.

