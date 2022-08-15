RPS administration wants to keep requiring masks in the classroom for students and teachers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wants to kick off the 2022-2023 school year with an indoor masking requirement in place for students and staff, drawing mixed reactions from some parents and school board members.

If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules. However, teachers would still be subjected to a requirement.

RPS mom Emily Kavanaugh said she supports the administration's proposal despite feeling burned out by COVID-19 mitigation measures two and half years into the pandemic.

“I’m exhausted," Kavanaugh said. "I wish we could move on with our lives, but it seems like COVID is not moving on.”

She said her rising 9th grader remains vigilant about wearing her mask in an effort to protect their older family members.

“My daughter wears her mask from the minute she gets into the car on the way to school until the minute she gets back into the car," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said she has never considered opting her child out of masking rules.

As one of his first moves in office, Governor Glenn Youngkin put forward an executive action giving parents the freedom to not subject their kids to mask mandates at school. Shortly after, state legislation was passed in the General Assembly certifying it as Virginia law.

“RPS is following the CDC guidelines and I just don't think that you can get better than that," Kavanaugh said.

The most recent CDC guidance for school settings, released last week, is the loosest it's been since the start of the pandemic. It does not recommend quarantines for exposures regardless of vaccination status, and it states that test-to-stay programs along with routine screening testing are no longer needed.

However, when it comes to masks, the CDC still recommends masking up in areas with a high COVID-19 community level. On Monday, The Virginia Department of Health said it was still reviewing the latest guidance from the CDC and how it impacts the Commonwealth.

A spokesperson sent the latest guidance as it relates to vaccines, hygiene, and testing, but it did not mention anything about masks.

Currently, Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover reflect a "high" community level, but RPS would be the only district to keep a strict masking policy in place.

School Board member, Jonathan Young, said he plans to reject Kamras' proposal.

“Frankly, it's just disgusting. I don't know any other way to describe it. I mean, let me just be real blunt. This proposal— let's call it what it is-- will require masks for perpetuity," Young said.

The 4th District representative said he believes teachers should be empowered to make their own decisions in their classrooms.

"Our teachers always know more than my colleagues on the school board. Our teachers always know more than central office or administrators," Young said. “If they would rather actually be able to communicate a smile to their students, we should celebrate that and allow them to do that."

The proposal states, "All adults (including partners, contractors, families, and volunteers) are required to wear a mask at all times when indoors in RPS buildings (schools and central office buildings) and inside on RPS property (including buses)."

Staff who do not adhere may be subject to disciplinary action, according to the proposal.

"It's illogical, and candidly, it's worse than that. It continues to second guess our teachers. It continues to send a really nefarious signal that our teachers are less important than central office and downtown and policymakers," Young said.

While Young wants masks to be optional, Kavanaugh said she's thankful the administration is prioritizing safety.

“We should only be listening to infectious disease experts and epidemiologists when it comes to pandemics, and that's who RPS is listening to," Kavanaugh said. "We just want to keep our family and our community as safe as possible."

The school board will take up the issue during a meeting Monday night.