Richmond Police identify victim of shooting along Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting along Richmond Highway.

The victim has been identified as Eric Powell, 39, of Richmond.

On Tuesday around 4:26 a.m., Richmond Police were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Powell suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.