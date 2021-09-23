Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond Police identify victim of shooting along Richmond Highway

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Richmond Police identify victim of shooting along Richmond Highway
Posted at 8:16 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 20:16:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting along Richmond Highway.

The victim has been identified as Eric Powell, 39, of Richmond.

On Tuesday around 4:26 a.m., Richmond Police were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Powell suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.