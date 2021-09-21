Overnight shootings leave several injured across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a violent morning across Central Virginia after shootings in multiple cities and counties left several people injured Tuesday.

Two men in Petersburg are fighting for their lives after being shot in the 2500 block of S. Crater Road around 1 a.m. They were found near the Jesse Lee Apartments, according to Petersburg Police.

Both men were medflighted to area hospitals for treatment.

Petersburg Police said there is no suspect information at this time in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to P3tips.com.

A woman was shot on Poe Street in Richmond just before 3 a.m., according to Crime Insider sources. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

In Henrico County, a man was shot in the 300 block of Engleside Driver just after 4 a.m.

Henrico Police said the man was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment, but he's expected to be okay. However, he is not cooperating with their investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m., Richmond Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Richmond Highway.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a medical facility, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

None of these incidents are believed to be related.

These stories are developing. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.